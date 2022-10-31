MEC Softball All-Conference Honorees
The Midland Empire Conference announced the 2022 Softball All-Conference Honorees. Chillicothe Softball had 7 players receive All-Conference recognition. Plus, Head Coach Lee Rucker was named MEC Coach of the Year!
Here are the player honorees by position:
Pitcher:
Kinlei Boley – 1st Team
Catcher:
Hope Helton – 1st Team
Infield:
Kirsten Dunn – 1st Team
Bre Pithan – 2nd Team
Adra Stretch – Honorable Mention
Outfield:
Jolie Bonderer – 1st Team
Tori Stoner – Honorable Mention