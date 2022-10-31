MEC Softball All-Conference Honorees

Leave a comment

The Midland Empire Conference announced the 2022 Softball All-Conference Honorees. Chillicothe Softball had 7 players receive All-Conference recognition. Plus, Head Coach Lee Rucker was named MEC Coach of the Year!

Here are the player honorees by position:

Pitcher:
Kinlei Boley – 1st Team

Catcher:
Hope Helton – 1st Team

Infield:
Kirsten Dunn – 1st Team
Bre Pithan – 2nd Team
Adra Stretch – Honorable Mention

Outfield:
Jolie Bonderer – 1st Team
Tori Stoner – Honorable Mention

tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.