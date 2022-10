Two Chillicothe Choir Students, Allison Higgins and Kathryn Munoz, participated in the 2022 Northwest District Choir on Saturday. They had the privilege of rehearsing and performing alongside 190 students from 30 different schools within the district under the expert leadership of Grammy-nominated conductor Anthony Maglione from William Jewell. Additionally, after a second audition, Higgins received Honorable-Mention for the 2023 Missouri All-State Choir.

