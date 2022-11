CHS Boys Soccer Falls In District Semifinals 5-1 To Excelsior Springs

The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team dropped its District Semifinal match against Excelsior Springs 5-1 on Monday night. This ends the Hornets 2022 season with a 9-11-1 record.

Here are the final season stats:

Goals:

1. Sam Reeter, Jackson Reeter, Jacob Adams- 12 each

4. Wyatt Brandsgaard- 10

5. Gabe Hansen- 4

6. Jadon Collins, Jonny Sanchez- 2 each

8. Josh Adams, Japhet Ojeaga, Shawn Hapes, James Matthew- 1 each

Assists:

1. Sam Reeter- 15

2. Gabe Hansen, Wyatt Brandsgaard- 7 each

4. Jacob Adams, Japhet Ojeaga- 4 each

6. Jackson Reeter- 3

7. Josh Adams, Charlie Reeter- 2 each

9. Jadon Collins, James Matthew, Jonny Sanchez, Tyler Stephens- 1 each

Saves:

1. Carson Steele- 145

2. James Matthew- 79

Sam Reeter: tied for 4th in school history with 15 assists in a season

Sam Reeter: 7th in school history with 29 assists for a career

