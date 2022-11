The Firearm Turkey season came to a close with sunset Monday. The Missouri Department of Conservation says there were 1,846 birds taken this fall.

For the local counties, the harvest numbers include:

Livingston 23

Grundy 20

Chariton 13

Linn 11

Sullivan 11

Caldwell 9

Carroll 8

Daviess 7

The Fall Archery Turkey Season continues through November 11th and continues from November 23rd to January 15th.

