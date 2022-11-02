Bishop Hogan Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball Each Grab Wins

The Bishop Hogan Middle School teams played their first games in the Tri-County of Jamesport Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.

The Bishop Hogan Girls defeated Pattonsburg Girls by a score of 42-12. Scoring for Bishop Hogan Girls: Abby Marshall with 14, 10 points a piece for Farrah Lauhoff and Dawson Baxter, and 4 points each for Kimber Woodworth and Libby Bonderer. Emmie Brobst, Elizabeth Buttman, and Annabelle Constant each had playing time.

The Bishop Hogan Middle School Boys took down Mercer 40-24. Scoring for Bishop Hogan Boys: Bentley Lauhoff with 16 points, Burke Beetsma with 10, 7 points for Mak Dickerson, 4 for Mason Walter, and 3 for Jameson Marshall. Evan Randolph, Nick Radcliff, Gunner Brobst, Adrian Trantham, Remi Lyle, Elijah Constant, AJ Warren and Brody Finley all had playing time.

