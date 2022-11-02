Smith To Be Inducted In Chillicothe Hall Of Fame

A Chillicothe man known for his compositions and his work with students will be inducted into the 2022 Chillicothe Hall Of Fame on Wednesday, November 9th.

The Livingston County Preservation Society will be unveiling the 2022 Chillicothe Hall of Fame inductee, Claude Thomas Smith on in a ceremony from 10 to 11 am at the Chillicothe High School’s Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center (PAC). Smith taught music and band for Chillicothe High School from 1966 to 1976 and initiated the Celebrity Concert series at the high school.

Kirsten Mouton from the Livingston County Preservation Society says “His 100+ highly recognized compositions are legendary throughout the world. He composed the Chillicothe High School Fight Song and ‘Flight’ is still heard in the gallery of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.”

