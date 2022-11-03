Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

9:43 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Fairway Dr for a man attempting suicide. Officers secured the scene for Chillicothe Fire Department. The man was later taken to a hospital.

12:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Mitchell Ave. for a storage unit that was burglarized. Officers took a report and the investigation continues.

3:00 p.m., Officers arrested a man following an investigation for child abuse. The male was booked and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

3:23 p.m., a citizen came to the Chillicothe Police Department with a donation of diapers. The diapers will be used for children Officers may find themselves in contact with.

3:35 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Clay and Peacher St. for a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. No injuries were reported.

5:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Walnut St. for a single-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

5:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Morningside Dr on a report of possible narcotics located in a parking lot. Officers later determined that it was a bag of crushed mints.

Share this: Tweet



