Bishop Hogan Boys Win, Girls Fall In Overtime

The Bishop Hogan Middle School Boys and Girls Basketball teams were in action in the Tri-County of Jamesport basketball tournament on Thursday night.

The Bishop Hogan Boys defeated Plattsburg by a score of 26-22. Scoring for Bishop Hogan were Burke Beetsma with 11 points, 8 for Bentley Lauhoff, 4 for Jameson Marshall and 3 for Mason Walter. Mak Dickerson had playing time. The Boys will play for first place on Saturday.

The Bishop Hogan Girls were defeated 30-27 by Mercer girls in overtime with a half-court 3 ball at the buzzer. Scoring for Bishop Hogan were Dawson Baxter with 10, Abbby Marshall with 7, Libbie Bonderer and Farrah Lauhoff with 4 apiece, and 2 for Kimber Woodworth. Emmie Brobst had playing time. The Girls will play for 3rd place on Friday night.

