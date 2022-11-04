Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest

An accident and an arrest are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for the area counties for Thursday.

A Salisbury woman had minor injuries when the car she was riding in struck a deer Thursday evening. State Troopers report, at about 7:36 pm, 32-year-old Dallas A Davidson of Salisbury was westbound on US 24 near Madison, when he struck a deer in the roadway. His passenger, 25-year-old Tabitha D Brimbaugh of Salisbury had minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

A Louisiana man 48-year-old Jeffery K Snell, was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County at about 9:07 pm for alleged DWI, no insurance and no valid plates. He was processed and released.

