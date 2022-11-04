Ramp Repaving At Chillicothe Postponed

The ramp resurfacing in Chillicothe that had been scheduled for Thursday and today has been rescheduled. MoDOT announced the changes to the Ramp Resurfacing in Chillicothe. The resurfacing, which was originally planned for November 3rd and 4th, will now take place November 10th and 11th, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Motorists can expect delays and loads wider than 14-feet must use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Share this: Tweet



