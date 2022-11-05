Chillicothe Football Ends Season With District Semifinal Loss To Savannah

The Chillicothe High School Football team concluded its season on Friday night with a 42-7 loss at Savannah in the Class 3 District 8 Semifinal. The Hornets wrap up their season with a 6-5 record.

Savannah scored on a 56-yard touchdown from junior running back Cade Chappell on the first play from scrimmage. The Savages jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Chillicothe scored their lone touchdown on the night on a 36-yard run from senior quarterback Griff Bonderer to make it 14-7.

It was 28 unanswered for Savannah after that. Chappell finished the game with four rushing touchdowns, and senior receiver Alex Hopper had one rushing and one receiving touchdown on the night.

Savannah will head to Maryville to take on the Spoofhounds next Friday in the District Final. Chillicothe finishes their season 6-5.

