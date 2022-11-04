Winter Preparation Exercise

A Winter Storm Exercise was held in Chillicothe to help local organizations prepare for the upcoming snow season and review how the participants react to the information presented. The exercise included Andy Bailey – Storm Warning Coordinator from the National Weather Service, Jeff Gilespie – Chillicothe Street Department Supervisor, Eric Reeter – Chillicothe Fire Chief and members of the emergency services team, and KCHI. Bailey says the exercise helps in a couple of ways.

Bailey says the planning for winter weather comes from the experience of dealing with the situation. He says the forecast specifics let the players know how the scenario will progress.

Often the organizations within the communities need to coordinate efforts with other organizations, including MoDOT and the Missouri Highway Patrol

