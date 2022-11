The Bishop Hogan Middle School Lady Eagles defeated the Gilman City girls 28-27 on Friday night for third place in the Tri-County of Jamesport Tournament.

Farrah Lauhoff led the way with 10 points, Dawson Baxter and Libbie Bonderer had six points apiece, and Abby Marshall and Kimber Woodworth each had three points. Emmie Brobst also had playing time.

