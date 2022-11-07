Chillicothe XC State Meet Results

Chillicothe Cross Country competed in the State meet in Columbia over the weekend. The Boys team and two individual Lady Hornets ran in the meet.

The Boys finished the season with 2 state medalists and 9th as a team in the state. This is the best State finish in CHS Boys XC team history!

Freshman Luke Thompson finished 14th with a time of 16:57, and Sophomore Cain Evans finished in 22nd, with a time of 17:02 on his 2nd trip to the State XC Meet. These times are outstanding, as the course was mud, water, & there were 20-25 mph winds on a good portion of the course at Gans Creek. The wind chill was 35 degrees, and the conditions really weren’t favorable for PRs, but Cain Evans ran a 21sec PR in those conditions to become an All State Runner, and help set his team up for a top 10 overall finish!

The team (out of 159 runners):

Luke Thompson – 14th – 16:57

Cain Evans – 22nd – 17:02

Laik Graham – 61st – 17:51

Clayton Savage – 118th – 18:48

Alton Keller – 127th – 18:59

Carter Shipers – 142nd – 19:19

Austin Lyford – 152nd – 19:55

Our 2 individual State Girl qualifiers finished mid-pack out of 161 female runners in class 3, with Freshman Lydia Gabrielson in 84th and Sophomore Yoo Jung Lee in 85th, both running a 22:19 (a 12 sec PR for Yoo Jung Lee).

On the season Boys won 5 meets and were runner ups in 4 meets, with a 4th place finish in districts and a 9th place finish in the state.

Girls won 4 meets, were runner ups in 2 meets, and are Conference Champs!

Combined, Chillicothe XC had 9 All Conference runners, 5 All District Runners, and 2 All State Runners!

