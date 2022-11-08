Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:

08:24 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm St. for a 2 vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. One driver was transported with moderate injuries. The motorcycle was towed from the scene due to moderate damage. The other vehicle suffered minor damage.

09:21 a.m., Officers took a walk-in report for fraud. A female reported a convenience store at the north end of Chillicothe was scammed with approximately $800.00 worth of gift cards. A report was generated for insurance and informational purposes

11:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Vine St. for an ongoing burglary investigation. While Officers were on scene they believed a suspect was in the home at the time. Officers made entry and arrested a male suspect who was burglarizing the residence. The man was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

11:31 a.m., Officers responded to 1020 S. Washington St., for a person who did not check out in time and was unresponsive to hotel staff. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with a womane. Officers were allowed to enter the hotel room and observed drug paraphernalia located on a table. The woman was arrested, given citations, and released.

03:23 p.m., Officers took a report of sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing.

