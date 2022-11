One-hundred-eighty-two Chillicothe High School Students have qualified for recognition in the 2022 CHS Academic Achievement Awards Banquet. This year’s banquet is by invitation and will be held this evening at 6:00 in the Jenkins Center. To qualify for Academic Awards, the students must earn a 3.50 GPA or higher in the previous school year.

The guest speaker for the banquet is the Head of the Missouri Highway Patrol, Eric Olsen.

