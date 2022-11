It’s November 16th… Do you know where your Thanksgiving Turkey is? It is almost time to get it out of the freezer and begin thawing. Andrea Balitewicz with the Butter Ball Hotline says November 17th is the day to begin that thaw.

If you have not selected that bird yet, size matters. You need enough to feed a crowd.

So for a dinner for five, a seven- to ten-pound bird is appropriate. That bird will take up to three days to thaw.

