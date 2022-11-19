7th Grade Lady Hornets Hoops Move To 4-1, Beat Cameron 41-3

The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team dominated Cameron 41-3 on Friday night.

Lexy Smith led the way with 13 points. Ali Probasco poured in 9 points, Ashlynn Daugherty 8 points, Emmy Lent 6 points, Brynley Beemer 3 points, and Kami Snyder with 2 points.

Beemer battled for 6 rebounds and Probasco and Smith each had 5 rebounds. On the defensive end, Smith had 6 steals and 2 blocks, Daugherty and Probasco both picked up 3 steals, and Lent finished with 2 steals.

Smith had a couple of nice full court passes to Daugherty for the finish, and Lent had a great pass inside to Probasco. Beemer, Daugherty, and Snyder each had an assist to their teammates.

The Lady Hornets move to 4-1 on the season and travel to Trenton on Monday.

Share this: Tweet



