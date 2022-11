The opening ceremony for Chillicothe’s annual Festival of Lights is Saturday evening. Kim Crowe with Festival of Lights says it is part of the community celebration of the holidays.

The ceremony will start at 5:30 pm. The lighting will reveal some exciting new displays for this year In addition, there will be hayrides available.

Donations of any amount help to support the Festival of Lights. A donation box can be found in the park.

