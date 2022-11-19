The Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual review of the cost of Thanksgiving dinner shows prices continue to rise. The cost of a Thanksgiving Dinner for 10 is averaging $64.05, up 20% from last year and 37% from 2020.

A few of the key items on the menu include the turkey – up 21%, dinner rolls – up 22%, and sweet potatoes – up 16%.

On the other hand, cranberry lovers will be glad to know a 12-ounce bag of fresh berries is down 14%.

Several factors may play a role in the increases including supply chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

