NCMC Criminal Justice Program

Ranking #1 in the nation in an educational program is quite a feat, for that to be an online program that carries accreditation says something about that program. ‘The Best Schools’ website announced North Central Missouri College in Trenton has the “Best Online Associate in Criminal Justice” course. The article ranks the best online associate in criminal justice programs, looking at including common courses and potential careers and salaries for graduates.

The article went on to say “Students can build their knowledge of the criminal justice field through coursework and experiential learning opportunities.”

