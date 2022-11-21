Candidate Filing For April Municipal Election

The Municipal Election for the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe R-II School Board will be on April 4th. The candidate filing for the April Election opens on December 6th and will close on December 27th.

For the Chillicothe R-II School Board, there are three seats that will be on the ballot. Those seats are currently held by Brice Walker, Lauren Horsman, and Dr David Neal.

Candidates for the school board seats will file at the district office,

Monday through Friday from 8 AM. to 4 PM. Except for the first and last day of filing, filing will not occur on days that the school district’s central offices are closed due to inclement weather. Filing will also not occur on the following holidays and breaks when the school district’s central offices are closed: December 22 and 23. Filing on December 27th will remain open until 5:00 pm.

For the City of Chillicothe, filing takes place with the City Clerk at City Hall. All City elected offices will be on the ballot. If you have questions about qualifications for any of the offices, contact City Hall at 660-646-1877.

Share this: Tweet



