FSA Ballots Due December 5th

Ballots for the FSA County Committee election that were mailed in early November to landowners in Southwest Livingston County are due back at the FSA office by December 5th. Livingston County Executive Director Raysha Tate says one-third of the county will receive ballots each year.

Tate says the elected committee members play an important role.

There is only one name on the Livingston County LSA2 ballot, but wright-ins are welcome. If you have questions, call the FSA office at 660-646-6220.

Share this: Tweet



