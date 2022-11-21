The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Those seeking assistance will need to complete the application each year, providing supporting documents, including proof of income, social security card, and utility bills.

If approved, the organization contacts the utilities involved and makes arrangements for the payment of bills.

Payments are made by the state and are sent directly to the utility.

Contact your local CAPNCM office for additional details. Call 855-290-8544

