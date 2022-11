The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets improved to 5-1 on the season after beating the Trenton Bulldogs 46-8 on Monday night.

The scrappy Lady Hornets were led by Hope Donoho with 16 points, Bryleigh Gillespie added 13, Lydia Bonderer 8, Landry Marsh 7, and Sophie Hurtgen 2. There was playing time for Kylee Link and Violet Zabka.

The Lady Hornets face Truman in the first round of the Savannah Tournament on November 29th.

