The Chillicothe 8th Grade boys basketball team took down Trenton Middle School 47-8 on Monday night.

Cooper Robinson led the Hornets with 13 points, Howie Donoho added 10, Logan Murrell 8, Mad Probasco 8, Jayden Martin 6, Bryson Shoop 2, and Jace Hail with 2.

The Chillicothe Boys play in the Savannah Middle School Invitational next week!

