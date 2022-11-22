123rd Christmas Bird Count
Experienced Missouri birders are encouraged to participate in the National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count (CBC) between December 14th through January 5th. This is an early-winter bird census where thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada, and many countries in the western hemisphere go out over a 24-hour period on one calendar day to count birds.
Christmas Bird Counts are held annually to gather data on winter bird populations and to track the long-term status of species and large-scale trends. Each CBC has a coordinator who assigns portions of a 15-mile diameter count circle to participants to count all birds seen and heard over a 24-hour period. Missouri hosts about 20 CBCs.
For details, including contacts and instructions, visit mobirds.org/Birds/CBC.aspx.