Lady Hornets Basketball Starts Season With 73-18 Win At Penney

The Chillicothe High School girls basketball team got off to a great start on their 2022-23 campaign. They took down Penney 73-18 on Tuesday night to start off the season 1-0.

Jessica Reeter led the way for Chillicothe with 23 points while knocking down seven three-pointers. Those seven threes tied her for 2nd in school history for three pointers in a game. She only trails herself, when she hit eight three pointers back in February of her sophomore season.

Jolie Bonderer added 18 points on the night. She got off to a quick start, tallying nine points in the first quarter. The entire Chillicothe team came out of the gates quick as they were leading Penney 33-3 at the end of the first frame.

Delanie Kieffer and Liz Oliver each added nine points of their own.

Anisten Houghton led Penney in scoring with 10 of their 18 points. Rain Gray added five and Tylee Morison notched 3.

The Lady Hornets are back in action next Monday at they take on Maryville at 5:30 pm in game one of the Savannah Tournament.

