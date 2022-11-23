November Firearms Deer Season Ends
The Missouri Firearm Deer Season came to a close Tuesday and Missouri hunters harvested 197,697 deer. That is up about 10,000 from 2021. The county with the highest total was Franklin with 4,175 deer. For the local counties, the totals are:
|Grundy
|1,202
|Caldwell
|1,227
|Livingston
|1,376
|Chariton
|1,545
|Sullivan
|1,564
|Carroll
|1,754
|Daviess
|1,798
|Linn
|1,831
|Total
|12,297
The Archery season resumes today and runs through January 15th
The Late Firearms Youth season is November 25th – 27th. This is for hunters 15 and under.