November Firearms Deer Season Ends

The Missouri Firearm Deer Season came to a close Tuesday and Missouri hunters harvested 197,697 deer. That is up about 10,000 from 2021. The county with the highest total was Franklin with 4,175 deer. For the local counties, the totals are:

Grundy 1,202 Caldwell 1,227 Livingston 1,376 Chariton 1,545 Sullivan 1,564 Carroll 1,754 Daviess 1,798 Linn 1,831 Total 12,297

The Archery season resumes today and runs through January 15th

The Late Firearms Youth season is November 25th – 27th. This is for hunters 15 and under.

