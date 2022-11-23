November Firearms Deer Season Ends

Leave a comment

The Missouri Firearm Deer Season came to a close Tuesday and Missouri hunters harvested 197,697 deer.  That is up about 10,000 from 2021.  The county with the highest total was Franklin with 4,175 deer.  For the local counties, the totals are:

Grundy 1,202
Caldwell 1,227
Livingston 1,376
Chariton 1,545
Sullivan 1,564
Carroll 1,754
Daviess 1,798
Linn 1,831
Total 12,297

The Archery season resumes today and runs through January 15th

The Late Firearms Youth season is November 25th – 27th.  This is for hunters 15 and under.

 

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *