Annual Mini Christmas Tree Contest
The annual Mini-Christmas Tree decorating contest at the Livingston County Library has begun. The public is invited to bring their festively decorated mini-Christmas tree to the main Library at 450 Locust Street through December 10th.
Trees should be a maximum of 24 inches tall.
The public will merrily vote for their favorite from December 12th to the 17th on the Facebook page, LCLReads.
A winner will be announced on the 19th and will receive a small prize.
These trees create a warm and joyful atmosphere for all to share. Trees may be picked up from December 20 through December 31.