Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One-hundred-twenty-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Those calls include:

12:26 pm, offices investigated a two-vehicle crash on Washington Street at the Viaduct. One vehicle left the scene and was located and the driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released. No injuries were reported.

4:06 pm, Officers at a home in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a welfare check on a student. Parents of the child were advised of the situation and transportation was arranged to return the child for treatment.

9:07 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle at John F. Kennedy and Broadway Streets for a traffic violation…Further investigation revealed the 18-year-old was in possession of intoxicants and drug paraphernalia. That person was taken into custody, processed, cited, and released…..

