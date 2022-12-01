Elevated Fire Weather Conditions

Dry grasses, windy and low relative humidity are combined today and Friday for an Elevated Fire Weather condition. While no burn advisories have been issued, the National Weather Service says “Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should be avoided.”

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter also asks you to avoid any outdoor burning for a couple of days.

Share this: Tweet



