CMS 8th Grade Girls BBall Loses In The Semifinals Of The Savannah Tournament

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Lady Hornets got knocked out in the semifinals of the Savannah tournament on Thursday night losing to Robideaux 44-14.

The Lady Hornets struggled to score, but tenaciously competed to the last second, down a starter due to sickness. Hope Donoho paced the hornets with 8 points, while Landry Marsh added 5 and Bryleigh Gillespie hit a free throw.

There was playing time for Kiley Link, Sophie Hurtgen, and Violet Zabka.

The Hornets will face Bode for 3rd place today at 4 pm.

