The Chillicothe 7th grade Lady Hornets were defeated by Carrollton 25-22 on Thursday night.

Lexy Smith led all scorers with 13 points. Emmy Lent and Ashlynn Daugherty each added 4 points, and Brynley Beemer scored one. Ali Probasco and Kami Snyder had several rebounds.

“The girls never backed down and battled hard the entire game,” said Coach Butler.

Next week the girls travel to Hamilton and will also be competing in the Cameron Tournament.

Share this: Tweet