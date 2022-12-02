CMS 8th Grade Boys BBall Beats St. Joseph Robideaux 36-18

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys Basketball team took down St. Joseph Robideaux 36-18 in the Savannah Tournament.

The halftime score was 22-6 Chillicothe, and the Hornets won the second half 14-12. There was playing time for every member of the Hornets’ squad.

Scoring

Cooper Robinson 5 points

Logan Murrell 6 points

Bryson Shoop 10 points

Max Probasco 2 points

Howie Donoho 12 points

Maryville comes to Chillicothe Middle School on Monday, December 5th. Jayden Martin 1 point

Share this: Tweet



