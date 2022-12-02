CMS 8th Grade Boys BBall Beats St. Joseph Robideaux 36-18
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys Basketball team took down St. Joseph Robideaux 36-18 in the Savannah Tournament.
The halftime score was 22-6 Chillicothe, and the Hornets won the second half 14-12. There was playing time for every member of the Hornets’ squad.
Scoring
Cooper Robinson 5 points
Logan Murrell 6 points
Bryson Shoop 10 points
Max Probasco 2 points
Howie Donoho 12 points
Jayden Martin 1 point
Maryville comes to Chillicothe Middle School on Monday, December 5th.