Wind Advisory & Very High Fire Danger

A wind advisory and Very High Fire Danger are both part of the forecast today from the National Weather Service.

The Wind Advisory is from 9:00 am to Midnight as Southwest winds are expected to be 20 – 30 miles per hour and gusting to 45 miles per hour. This will affect high-profile vehicles traveling on the roads today.

The Fire Danger for today is VERY HIGH! The National Weather Service says the dry air conditions and strong winds are the concern. With these conditions, rapid-fire growth is likely in any outdoor burning situation. By late evening winds will shift out of the north around 30 to 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Burning outdoors is strongly discouraged through Friday evening.

