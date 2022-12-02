Lady Hornets Basketball Suffocates Savannah Defensively, Wins 44-11

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took on MEC foe Savannah on Friday evening. The Hornets came out on top 44-11 in a dominant defensive showing.

Chillicothe held the Savages to just three made field goals all game long, with none in the entire first half.

Nine different Lady Hornets tallied points in the game. Kayanna Cranmer and Delanie Keefer led the way with eight points a piece. Jessica Reeter added seven and Jolie Bonderer put in six.

The Lady Hornets are back in action next Friday for their home opener against Trenton at 6 pm.

