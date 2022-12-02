Filing For Municipal Elections Open Tuesday

Filing for the April Municipal Election opens December 6th.

School Districts and Cities will file at their respective offices.

Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says filing for the Livingston County Health Center, the Fire Protection District 1, and the Ambulance District – 1st and 2nd ward will file at the Livingston County Clerk’s office.

Other entities will file at their respective offices. This includes: the Water Districts, Township Boards, Nursing Home Board, and the Green, Mooresville, Hale, and Grundy Co Fire Districts.

A quick reminder… Chillicothe holds elections in odd years and Mooresville holds elections in even years. Chillicothe will have filing for offices. Mooresville will NOT have filing.

