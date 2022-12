A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center.  Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only.

An application has been made for a special prosecuting attorney in the case and the Judge originally assigned to the case has also recused himself.

