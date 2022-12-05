Crowder State Park – Christmas Story & Craft

Crowder State Park to Hold "May Day Basket" Event

Crowder State Park near Trenton will host a Story & Craft event on December 20th.  Children of all ages can join team members at Crowder State Park to listen to a Christmas nature story and then make a craft.  The FREE event begins at 10:00 am at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall.  Hot cocoa and a snack will be served. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473

 

