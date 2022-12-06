Chillicothe Boys Basketball Stifles Lexington, Hornets Win 61-28

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team took down Lexington 61-28 on Tuesday night. The Minutemen came into Tuesday’s matchup averaging 70 points per game, but the Hornets were locked in defensively from the jump and held them to less than half of their season average.

Griff Bonderer had a few steals in the first quarter that really set the tone for the game early on. Bonderer lit it up offensively as well scoring 20 points in three quarters while knocking down four triples.

The big man duo of James Mathew and Jaishon White came to play once again. Mathew finished with 12 points and a slew of deflections, blocks, and rebounds. White tallied 15 points and just continues to improve each and every game.

Cayden Potter tallied six points and was all over the place defensively for the Hornets.

Chillicothe is back in action on Friday for their home opener in a double header with the Lady Hornets. The girls will play Trenton first at 6 pm and the boys will follow immediately after.

