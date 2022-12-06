CMS 8th Grade Boys BBall Takes Down Maryville In Close Finish

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys Basketball team defeated the Maryville Spoofhounds 38-35 at the CMS Field house on Monday.

Howie Donoho led all scorers with 17 points. Bryson Shoop added 9 points, Max Probasco tallied 7, and Logan Murrell chipped in 5. Cooper Robinson ran the point and had numerous assists.

There were great minutes off the bench from Jayden Martin and Harry Costner. The B Game went to the Spoofhounds 11-4. Jayden Martin had 4 points for the Hornets.

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys play at Hamilton this Thursday in a four game night for the middle school teams.

