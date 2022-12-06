Candidate Filing Opens Today

Those wishing to serve on their local school board or town council can file as early as today for the April Municipal Election. Candidate filing for most offices will take place at the office of that entity. That includes for area School Board races, to serve on City Council or Town Boards, water district offices, and more.

Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says filing for the Livingston County Health Center, the Fire Protection District 1, and the Ambulance District – 1st and 2nd ward will file at the Livingston County Clerk’s office.

Filing to be a candidate for the Municipal Election remains open until December 27th.

