CMS 8th Grade Lady Hornets Hoops Beats Maryville, Moves to 8-2

The Chillicothe 8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team moved to 8-2 on the season after defeating Maryville 29-13 on Monday night.

Hope Donoho’s aggressive play and great free throw shooting led to a 16 point night. Landry Marsh had 10 and Lydia Bonderer 3. There was playing time for Violet Zabka, Kylee Link, Bryleigh Gillespie and Sophie Hurtgen.

All four Hornets teams travel to Hamilton Thursday with a 4:30 pm start on a 4 game night. The Lady Hornets start their tournament with a 4 pm game on December 15th against Cameron.

