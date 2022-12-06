Filings For April Municipal Election

The filing for the April Municipal Election began this morning.

For the Chillicothe R-II School Board:

Brice Walker filed for re-election to the board

For the City of Chillicothe:

Theresa Kelly – Mayor

Reed Dupy – 1st Ward

Wayne Cunningham – 2nd Ward

Josh Fosdick – 3rd Ward

Amy Hess – City Clerk

Alyson Jefferies – City Auditor

Stacey Soper – 3rd Ward

Thomas Ashbrook – Councilman At Large.

At the Livingston County Clerk’s office:

Alvina Benskin – Health Center Board

Sonja Daley – Health Center Board

Clayton Vadnais – Health Center Board

