Filings For April Municipal Election
The filing for the April Municipal Election began this morning.
For the Chillicothe R-II School Board:
Brice Walker filed for re-election to the board
For the City of Chillicothe:
Theresa Kelly – Mayor
Reed Dupy – 1st Ward
Wayne Cunningham – 2nd Ward
Josh Fosdick – 3rd Ward
Amy Hess – City Clerk
Alyson Jefferies – City Auditor
Stacey Soper – 3rd Ward
Thomas Ashbrook – Councilman At Large.
At the Livingston County Clerk’s office:
Alvina Benskin – Health Center Board
Sonja Daley – Health Center Board
Clayton Vadnais – Health Center Board