Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred fifteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police officers Thursday. Some of the calls include:

7:26 am, Officers arrested a 60 yr. old Chillicothe resident in the 300 block of N. Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. That person was processed and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

9:33 am, Officers received a call of an individual on their property in the 400 block of Clay Street.

12:17 pm, Officers responded to the 300 block of Primrose Street on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. a pickup was stolen from business property. Investigation continuing.

6:53 pm, Officers received a report of the possible location of a vehicle reported stolen from Chillicothe.

