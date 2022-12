The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team went 5-0 at the Carrollton Duals over the weekend. The Hornets won 28 of their matches by pin, 15 by forfeit, and five by decision.

Here are the results by team:

Chillicothe 59, Carrollton 18

Chillicothe 63, Lone Jack 12

Chillicothe 49, Marshall 21

Chillicothe 52, Mexico 21

Chillicothe 48, Penney: Hamilton 33

