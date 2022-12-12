7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Gets 2nd In Cameron Tournament

The Chillicothe 7th Grade Lady Hornets lost 44-42 by a shot at the buzzer to East Buchanan to take 2nd place in the Cameron Tournament on Saturday.

Lexy Smith led the way with 20 points as well as several rebounds and assists. Emmy Lent had several steals and added 12 points. Matti Darr stepped up with six points and Ali Probasco and Brynley Beemer each had two. Kami Snyder battled for rebounds.

The Lady Hornets rallied after trailing by 10 points in the 4th quarter but struggled to shut down Ainsley Stallard who finished with 31 points for the Bulldogs.

The Lady Hornets will finish their season competing in the Centralia Tournament next week.

