House Fire In Salisbury Claims Two Lives

Two Salisbury residents died as a result of a house fire Sunday morning. The Salisbury Fire Department received a call for a fire at 207 West Third Street, Salisbury, at 1:33 am. When firefighters entered the home, they found the body of 17-year-old Maxwell Springer. The boy’s grandmother, 75-year-old Cheryl Springer, was rushed by ambulance to a hospital with very critical injuries, but later died at the hospital.

The State Fire Marshall’s office was called by the Salisbury Fire Department at about 1:55 am, to conduct a cause and origin investigation of the fire. An investigator has determined the fire originated in the living room of the structure. They also stated the fire is not considered suspicious, but the fire remains under investigation.

