Arrests And Attempted Suicide In Police Report

Two hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday:

01:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and 1st St. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.

09:22 a.m., Officers took a walk-in report at the Chillicothe Police Department of a person wanting to turn themselves on a warrant. Officers identified the person and confirmed they had a warrant. The individual was arrested and later posted bond. They were released with a municipal court date.

11:27 a.m., Officers were contacted by Children’s Division in reference to a home welfare check. Officers assisted Children’s Division.

04:43 p.m., Officers assisted Children’s Division in an investigation alleging possible child endangerment. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Saturday:

10:27 a.m., Officers were called to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane for a 63-year-old man who was threatening to commit suicide with a handgun. The man was located in a wooded area near homes on Jennifer Lane and officers began speaking with him while nearby homes were evacuated for safety. After some time, officers had the chance to safely deploy Tasers and were able to take the man into custody. During the arrest, the man began assaulting the Officers. The incident lasted approximately 3 hours. The male was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold pending criminal charges of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the incident.

